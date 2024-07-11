PSA: Despite the IP48 rating, Samsung's new foldables aren't dust-resistant

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s new foldable phones offer an IP48 rating, but they’re still not dust-resistant.

The upgraded rating means they’re only protected against objects 1mm in size or larger, while dust is much smaller than that.

This is still a step in the right direction for ingress protection on Galaxy foldables.

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 yesterday, and one of the most prominent upgrades is the switch from an IPX8 rating to an IP48 rating. This new rating doesn’t mean the foldables are dust-resistant, though.

The first digit in an IP rating corresponds to ingress protection against solid objects. However, the commission behind the IP rating system notes that the “4” in an IP48 rating means the device is only protected against objects 1mm in size and greater (e.g. wires). Needless to say, dust is much smaller than that.

This means that you really shouldn’t drop your brand-new Samsung foldable phone in dirt or sand. In fact, the fine print on Samsung’s own website indeed mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 aren’t dust- or sand-resistant. These foldables still pack full water resistance, though, so they can survive a dunk in water.

By comparison, Motorola’s 2023 foldables featured an IP52 rating. That meant they were protected against dust but only rated for splash resistance. Motorola’s 2024 Razrs have ditched this rating in favor of an IPX8 rating, meaning they’re fully water-resistant but not rated for dust protection at all.

We nevertheless hope foldable phone buyers won’t have to choose between water and dust resistance in 2025. So fingers crossed that Samsung, Google, HONOR, and other brands are working on devices with IP58 or IP68 ratings.

