How to use PlayStation Remote Play

With PlayStation Remote Play, you can stream your PS5 or PS4 games from your console to your phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. That means you can pause your game on your TV and open the PS Remote Play app to continue gaming on your mobile device and vice versa. Here’s how to use PS remote play to stay in the game wherever you go.

What is PS Remote Play? PS Remote Play is an app that lets you continue gaming on the go. You can stream your PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, or browse and manage your PlayStation console’s menus on any compatible device connected to a Wi-Fi network or using your mobile data.

For instance, while gaming on your PlayStation console on a TV, you can pause your game, open the PS Remote Play app on your mobile device, and your game will be there, ready to keep playing from where you left off. Alternatively, you can enable your PlayStation console to stream directly from the app so you can game without ever turning on your TV.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

PS Remote Play uses touchscreen controls to play games on smartphones or tablets. You can plug in your DualSense controller to play on a laptop or desktop. The app is free and an excellent addition to any PlayStation gamer.

How to set up your PlayStation console for Remote Play Firstly, select Settings from the home screen, navigate to System–> Remote Play, and turn on Enable Remote Play.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

For the best experience using PS Remote Play, we recommend having a high-speed internet connection with upload and download speeds of at least 15 Mbps.

To start Remote Play while your PS5 console is in rest mode, select Power Saving to manage what features are available in Rest Mode.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Ensure to enable Stay Connected to the Internet and Turn on PS5 from Network.

How to set up your mobile device for Remote Play Download the Remote Play app to your Android or iOS device. Remember that Remote Play uses much more data than most video streaming services. So if you’re using Remote Play with mobile data, be careful not to exceed your data cap and run up a large phone bill.

Launch PS Remote Play on your mobile device and select Sign In to PSN. Use the same account for your PS5 or PS4 console. Tap the gear icon in the top right to open the Settings menu.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap Mobile Data and enable Use Mobile Data.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You can turn on Notify Me When Using Mobile Data to track how much data you are using. Each time you start Remote Play out of that range of WI-Fi, you’ll get a notification that the app uses mobile data.

You can also reduce the image quality to save on mobile data. To do so, select Video Quality for Streaming.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Once everything is set up to your liking, select your console from the homepage to stream your games.

How to set up your computer for Remote Play PCs running Windows 10 or higher can use a DualShock 4 or DualSense controller with a wired USB connection for Remote Play. Mac devices running macOS Catalina or later will have to use a DualShock 4 controller. Mac devices running macOS 11.3 or higher can use a DualSense wireless controller via wired or wireless connection. Find which version of PS Remote Play you need to install here.

Launch Remote Play on your PC or Mac and sign in with the same PSN account you use for your PS5 console. After the devices connect, the screen of your PS5 console displays on your computer, and you can start using Remote Play. To quit Remote Play, click the X in the top right of the screen.

FAQs

Is PS Vita good for remote play? Since the PS Vita was a portable gaming device designed by Sony to utilize Remote Play, it works very well with the feature. However, Remote Play will work fine on any compatible device with a strong internet connection.

Does PS Remote Play work with PS4? Yes, you can follow the same steps in the guide to set up PS Remote Play on your PS4.

Which games don't support PS Remote Play? Games that require peripherals such as PlayStation VR or PlayStation Camera aren’t compatible with Remote Play.

Why is PS Remote Play not working? Remote Play on your PS5 or PS4 console won’t work in the following situations: When using Share Screen, Share Play, or broadcasting your gameplay.

When others are using Remote Play, Share Play, or Share Screen, or broadcasting their gameplay.

When you’re playing a Blu-Ray Disc or DVD.

When you’re using PS VR in VR mode.

Can I use PS4 Remote Play away from home? Yes, that is the point of PS Remote Play – to allow you to access your PlayStation games remotely via another device.

Can I Remote Play PS5 from anywhere? Yes, you can use Remote Play wherever you have a strong internet connection.

Do you have to be on the same Wi-Fi for Remote Play? No, you don’t need to be on the same Wi-Fi network as your PlayStation console to use PS Remote Play. However, both your console and your secondary device need to be connected to the internet.

Can you play PS5 games on a phone away from home? Yes, you can use the PS Remote Play app to stream and play PS5 games on your phone.

