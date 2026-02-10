Proton VPN's latest update gives you more control over where your data goes

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Proton VPN has added a feature allows users to avoid connecting to certain locations.

This Exclude locations option is available in the latest version of the Proton VPN app on Android.

The feature is not yet available on Windows or iOS.

There’s a new setting in Proton VPN available that solves a long-running user gripe. Users are now able to choose countries they want to avoid routing their connection through, giving you better control over where your data ends up.

As shared by TechRadar, Proton GM David Peterson announced on Twitter this week that Proton VPN’s Android app has a new Exclude locations option that’ll let you set locations whose servers you don’t want your data routed through. This preference is respected in Proton’s Random and Fastest connection modes.

Proton VPN already let you change the server you’re connected to if you found yourself on an unfavorable connection, but prior to this update, there was no way to proactively set locations you don’t want to be connected to. The option to exclude locations from the running is a nice improvement if you’re worried about data privacy laws or content restrictions in certain locations.

We know that sometimes when you are quickly connecting to @ProtonVPN , there are some cities and countries you might want to avoid. So Proton VPN for Android now has the “Exclude locations” setting to give you greater control over your “Fastest country” connections. pic.twitter.com/PuDtA5YZrc — David Peterson (@davidgpeterson) February 9, 2026

The change allows you to set entire countries and even cities that you want to keep your data out of.

To choose which locations you want Proton VPN to exclude, TechRadar explains, head to the app’s settings, then Connection Preferences. You’ll find the Exclude locations option there.

This new feature is available in version 5.15.70.0 of the Proton VPN Android app, which is available now on the Play Store. The option isn’t yet available on iOS or Windows.

