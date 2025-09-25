Proton Mail's biggest update yet introduces offline mode and more

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

TL;DR Proton has released a major update for its email app.

The update brings a redesigned UI, faster performance, and an offline mode.

The Android and iOS versions of the app now have the same features, and updates will arrive at the same time.

Proton has released the seventh major update for its email app. This is not an update that you want to ignore, as it introduces some significant changes to the software. Specifically, it gives Proton Mail a new look, smoother performance, and app parity between different OS versions.

Proton describes this update as “probably the largest update so far.” What makes this update so big? For one, the company has revamped the interface to something more modern. Proton says the redesign was made in a way to “help you cut through your inbox faster.” Navigation has also been simplified, so actions are easier to reach.

Along with the redesign, performance has been upgraded. Proton says that scrolling, archiving threads, replying, and more should feel “twice as fast.” An offline mode has been added as well, so you can continue to read, write, and organize emails without an internet connection.

The biggest news, however, is that this update is built on “an entirely new code base that shares logic across iOS and Android.” According to the announcement, the Android and iOS apps now share about 80% of their code. As a result, the company expects faster updates to arrive around the same time for both versions. On top of that, both the Android app and iOS app now have the same features.

Proton warns that the update is rolling out gradually, so it may not be available to you immediately. With this update out in the wild, the company now has its eyes set on the Proton Calendar apps, which will also get similar new architecture.

