I ditched Google Calendar for Proton Calendar, and that was a mistake

Earlier this year, I searched for a new Android calendar app to replace Google Calendar. I tried Business Calendar 2 and Digical, and both presented viable alternatives with plenty of value adds. However, and this is important, neither of these apps is an independent platform — they both still rely on Google Calendar to save and serve events. To find a true G Cal alternative, I’d have to look elsewhere. That’s where my curiosity about Proton Calendar comes in.

Perhaps best known for its VPN and mail clients, the Swiss-based company Proton offers users a complete calendaring platform independent of Google Calendar. Proton Calendar is one of the front-running contenders for those who want to deGoogle their devices and their lives. But is it any good? Well, I tried it, and I have mixed feelings.

The Google Calendar question and the Proton answer

Despite my reliance on its services, I won’t for a minute suggest that everything Google makes is the best in its class. This is also true for Calendar. While I rely on the app as a core part of my productivity workflow, I’m not so stuck in my ways to completely shirk potential alternatives. There’s also the question of privacy, which Proton continues to push as part of its product identity. Despite this stance, you will be required to create an account to test any of its apps or services. If you want to merely glimpse the other side of the fence, I suggest you use a throwaway email address. Nevertheless, the sign-up process is straightforward. I also appreciate that Proton lets me create an account for all of its services in the Calendar app and doesn’t require me to hop onto a web platform or the Mail app.

After selecting a username, creating a password, and solving a CAPTCHA, you can access the Proton Calendar interface. Notably, before I added any calendars of my own, the app already included a “Holidays in South Africa” calendar. That’s pretty useful, but also highly problematic — I’ll explain why in a bit.

Proton Calendar places an emphasis on privacy and security.

As for the interface, it might be my favorite aspect of Proton Calendar’s purple palette. It’s gorgeous, packing clean lines, satisfying font weight and spacing, and plenty of calendar views. You’ll find none of the overly playful Google aesthetic that can grow decidedly annoying in certain views. Speaking of, like Business Calendar 2 and DigiCal, I can choose between broad month-wide, week-wide, or shorter day or 3-day views. But I absolutely love the Agenda option, which stacks month and single-day views on top of one another. I’d happily trade this for Google’s Schedule alternative.

Creating an event is as simple as selecting a date and then tapping the + button. The event creation screen is largely consistent with Google and other calendar apps of its ilk, providing some degree of familiarity. But, ultimately, this is where I started to notice the clear gulf between Proton Calendar and Google Calendar.

While it’s probably apparent, considering that it doesn’t plug into Google’s services, Proton lacks the option to include a Drive attachment. This will be a deal-breaker for some, especially those who rely on the easy interchange of content via email. Google also makes it much easier to collaborate regarding schedules. When selecting a time in Proton, you’re relying on guesswork that the event recipient is available. Proton also lacks the option to easily share a calendar with others, a feature that I rely on especially with my partner and family. Then, of course, there’s integration with other Google services, like Meet.

This isn’t the only problem I came across while using Proton.

Where the Proton experience falls apart

Several Proto Calendar features are only accessible when you scoop some cash into the company’s pocket. Depending on how you feel about the other Proton offerings, like VPN, Mail, Pass, and Drive, you might not want to fork out $9.99 monthly just to access a handful of additional features. However, one important feature demands payment: access to more than three calendars.

Checking my Google Calendar, I have over 12 calendars across my family, work, and personal accounts. I’d have to pay for Proton Calendar to enjoy this freely available feature on Google Calendar. Given the genuine lack of unique features here and the fact that I don’t use any other Proton product, I don’t see the need.

Unlike Google Calendar, Proton locks otherwise freely-available features behind a paywall.

While Proton makes importing Google calendars super simple, I couldn’t import events from multiple calendars into a single Proton calendar, making this restriction more painful. This would go a long way toward skirting that three-calendar limit.

A premium Proton subscription also unlocks a handful of other calendar features, including the option to color-code events. For many, this critical organizational feature allows users to identify leisure, work, personal projects, and other categories more immediately. I understand the need for smaller companies to charge for their services, but do we really need to lock such a universally available feature behind a paywall?

Why pay for features that I currently get for free?

I know: “If you aren’t paying for a service, you are the product,” as they say. But, if you aren’t obsessed with your online privacy, I don’t explicitly see the need to pay for Proton Calendar to access features that I get for free on Google Calendar. I know paying for Proton won’t get me Calendar alone, but premium features across Proton’s other services. Still, this doesn’t satisfy my requirements if all I’m looking for is a calendaring solution and nothing else.

Granted, I can understand the value-add for those who already pay for Proton VPN or Proton Mail may want to jump in on Calendar too. With the $9.99/month Unlimited subscription, you gain support for up to 25 calendars, which should be more than enough for the average user, and the option to assign colors to events. You decide if that’s worth the price or not. Frankly, I can’t quite understand why premium users still have an arbitrary calendar limit.

If you're coming from Google Calendar, need an alternative, and don't want to pay for it, look elsewhere.

Overall, I like Proton Calendar as an app. It’s quick and cheerful, well-designed, and stable. The basics are there, and there are more than enough calendar viewing options to satisfy my needs. It even trumps Google’s offering in certain aspects. However, a calendar app is more than the app alone, and as an established Google Calendar user, this is where Proton fails me.

The limit of just three calendars is the real deal breaker for Google Calendar folks with highly specific workflows. That includes me and presumably many other potential users.

