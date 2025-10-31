Poll: Would you trade your TV for a Google TV projector?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

A TV is a staple in most households. They’re substantial, predictable, and perfectly happy to broadcast your comfort sitcom to the same couch you make your way to every night. Lately, though, projectors have been making a play for the spotlight (literally). Impressive new models with Google TV baked in are turning heads and, in some cases, vying to replace your TV. From pocket-sized companions like the XGIMI MoGo 4 to living room workhorses like BenQ’s GV32, the projector market is starting to redirect from hobbyist to mainstream consumers.

How projectors are making a play There’s something kind of magical about firing up a projector and watching your wall transform into a theater. Add Google TV integration, and that magic becomes convenience. No dongles, no menus buried in weird OEM skins, just the same interface you already know. Meanwhile, the device itself is compact, lightweight, and portable. If you’ve ever had to move a wall-mounted TV, you know it’s not exactly a spontaneous activity. Most models now come with auto-focus, instant keystone correction, and even obstacle avoidance, meaning setup takes seconds even if you’re constantly changing the location of your movie night. Plus, when you can get a 120-inch image out of a box small enough to sit on your bookshelf, it’s hard not to be impressed.

The less-than-bright side Of course, there are trade-offs. Even with improved laser tech, projectors still struggle in bright rooms. Daytime viewing can turn a moody blockbuster into a vague landscape. Built-in speakers usually get the job done, but don’t always deliver the punch you might want for something like Dune: Part Two.

While TVs keep getting cheaper every year, good projectors still command premium pricing. If you opt for a proper screen or environment tweaks like blackout curtains, the price can climb quickly.

If you’re tight on space, love the idea of an outdoor movie night, or just want meaningful portability, a Google TV projector makes a lot of sense. They’re portable, flexible, and genuinely fun. For everyday use, especially for content like sports or gaming, it’s still hard to match a standard TV, but the gap is closing fast. Where do you land?

Would you trade your TV for a Google TV projector? 16 votes Absolutely. 6 % I'd consider it, if the specs were good enough. 44 % Absolutely not. 50 %

Every year brings brighter bulbs, better sound, and more powerful software. The day may come when we look at physical TVs with a mix of nostalgia and wonder how we ever gave up so much permanent real estate in our living rooms. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

