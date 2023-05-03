How to print emails from Gmail

Despite the trend towards paperless offices and digitization, some people still hold onto the old ways. One stubborn habit that refuses to die in tech is printing things out. Sometimes you need to print something (a letter or email confirmation, for example). So it’s still worth looking at how to print email from Gmail.

Editor’s note: Instructions in this article were put together using a Google Pixel 4a with 5G running Android 12 and a custom PC with Windows 11. Remember, steps may vary depending on your device and its software.

How to print email from Gmail (iOS and Android)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Launch the Gmail app and open the email you want to print. Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Print. Ensure your cloud printer is switched on and connected to your device’s Wi-Fi network. You can also connect to it physically, if you have an older non-cloud printer. Once the printer is on and recognized by your browser, it will appear here, under Select a printer. If you have more than one printer, you can tap here to select which one you want to use. You can select how many copies you want, which pages should be printed, whether it should be color or black and white, paper size, and much more. After making all your selections, tap Print to send the file to the printer. If you want to print an attachment, follow the same instructions, but open it first.

How to print email from Gmail (desktop)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Printing email from the desktop version of Gmail is just as easy. Go to Gmail on your browser and open the email you want to print. Look to the top-right corner to find the Printer icon. Click on it. Printing options will pop up. The Destination is the printer you want to use. Make sure you’ve chosen the right one. All of the other options are pretty straightforward. Before you click on Print, it’s worth expanding the More settings section. Make all your selections and click on Print.

Bypass Gmail print settings and use system settings instead (desktop)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

In the printing options, there’s an option called Print using system dialogue under the More settings option. This is where you can bypass Gmail’s print settings and use the OS print settings on your computer instead. This is handy if you already have preset print settings on your computer that you prefer to use.

If you click that, the Gmail print window disappears, and the OS print window pops up instead. From there, make sure your printer is selected and click Print.

FAQs

Can I print wirelessly from Gmail? Given that you’ve set up a wireless or cloud printer already, you can print any email from Gmail following the steps in here.

Can I print from Gmail using a non-cloud printer? Yes. If you’re using a computer, ensure the printer is connected to your PC. If you’re using a mobile device, you can also plug the device into your printer using the necessary dongles or adapters.

Can I print Gmail emails in color? Given that you have a color printer (with color ink), you can choose to print any document in color in the printing settings or dialogue. Alternatively, you can opt for printing it in black and white.

