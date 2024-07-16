I'm a seasoned runner, and I think these 5 Prime Day smartwatch deals are actually worth your cash

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

They say that running is an easy sport to get into, and that’s mostly true. All you really need is a trusty pair of running shoes, and you can be on your way. But in my experience, there are tons of accessories out there that make running (or at least tracking your runs) easier and more enjoyable — but also more expensive. Thankfully, it’s Prime Day, and that means it’s a great time to save on some of the most expensive running accessories out there: smartwatches!

Here are just a few fitness-ready wearables deals that I caught while shopping on Prime Day that I would personally recommend.

These smartwatch deals are, of course, exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so you might not see them if you don't have an active subscription. Luckily, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Prime so you can sign up and grab the fitness tracker of your choice while it's still Prime Day.

50% off Garmin Epix Gen 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Where better to start than with one of the most powerful GPS watches you can buy? The Garmin Epix Gen 2 takes an all-that-and-the-kitchen-sink approach, and almost everything sticks with 16 days of battery life, hundreds of activity modes, and a crisp 1.3-inch AMOLED face that’s easy to read in any condition. Sure, the Epix Gen 2 is normally wildly expensive at just under $900, but when it’s half off for Prime Day (down to $449), all that power suddenly becomes way more accessible.

28% off Fitbit Sense 2

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Those who might not be quite as ready for an intense run through the mountains might be more comfortable with a trusty Fitbit Sense 2 on their wrists — not to mention the fact that it costs a fraction of what Garmin is asking (just $179). It still has plenty of health-tracking features to monitor everything from sleep to stress, but it comes in a slimmer, more stylish design. The Sense 2 also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium right out of the box, so you can test out everything Fitbit has to offer.

28% off Apple Watch Series 9

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Series 9

Although my first two picks play nicely with either Android or iOS, this one is just for the Apple crowd. I know plenty of runners who trust their Apple Watch Series 9 to keep up with their weekly mileage, and it offers so much more than just fitness tracking. Sure, there are tons of features like the ability to take an ECG at any time and warnings when your heart rate gets too low overnight, but the Apple Watch Series 9 (on sale for $309) also has several handy smartwatch features like the ability to act as a walkie-talkie or a remote camera shutter in a pinch.

38% off Fitbit Charge 6

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Jumping back to Fitbit, I’d wager that the Charge is the first wearable that comes to mind when you think of fitness. More of a classic fitness tracker with a thin rectangular design than a smartwatch, it’s one option on this list that costs under $100 on Prime Day. While you might prefer the Apple Watch or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch for their ecosystem-exclusive features, the Charge 6 offers up to a week of battery life, meaning that you can actually go for a weekend away and leave your charger behind.

47% off Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Last but certainly not least, we have a wearable pick for Samsung Galaxy fans. Samsung has pretty much locked down its Galaxy Watch design, with a stylish round face and tons of band choices. It’s a great pick for all-around fitness, too, thanks to tracking for more than 90 activity types, customizable fitness goals, and a display that’s larger and easier to read than the previous generation. Even better, the just-announced Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t offer too many extra goodies, making this the best time to grab the Galaxy Watch 6.

