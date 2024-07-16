This iPad mini deal leaves no room for Android tablets to breathe

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Although Android tablets have improved by leaps and bounds over the last few years, Apple’s iPad lineup still retains the top spot across all price points. Everything from the base iPad to the top-of-the-line iPad Pro offers a significantly better experience than a comparable Android counterpart, and these Prime Day 2024 offers on the iPad mini and base iPad make the tablets even more lucrative.

You can grab the 6th-generation iPad mini for just $379.99 right now, which is an absolute steal for the 8.3-inch tablet featuring Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. It offers fast and smooth performance with a feature-rich software experience, Apple Pencil support, a long-lasting battery, and 12MP front and rear cameras in a thin-and-light package that’s great for both students and creatives.

If you don’t want to spend that much, you can also consider the 10th-generation iPad. It’s currently available at a 14% discount, which brings its price down to just $299.99. On top of that, Amazon has a coupon that will give you an additional $22 off on your purchase. That’s a bargain for a 10.9-inch tablet featuring Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, 12MP cameras on the front and back, Apple Pencil support, and impressive battery life.

These Prime Day iPad deals won’t be available for too long, so you should hurry up and grab them by following the links above. And if you don’t have a Prime subscription, you can activate a 30-day free trial to make your purchase.

