Prime Day alert: Unmatched deals on the Fire TV devices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The early Prime Day deals keep trickling in, and these Fourth of July offerings are particularly eye-catching. Three of the Fire TV streaming devices are available for their best prices ever right now, with up to 54% in savings to be had.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $22.99 ($27 off) for Prime members, surpassing its previous lowest price of $25. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $2 more at $24.99 ($30 off), offering even faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

For maximum streaming power, you can step up to the Fire TV Cube. Featuring an octa-core processor and Wi-Fi 6E support, the hands-free voice control lets you command your TV, streaming apps, and smart home devices with your voice. The built-in speaker means you can listen to music or podcasts without having to connect an external output. It’s on offer for $109.99 ($30 off) for the first time.

These deals are for Prime members only, but you can start your 30-day free trial to Prime now and it’ll still be active during the main sales event next week.

Learn more about all three of these Prime Day Fire TV device deals via the widgets above.

