Prime alert: The Soundcore Liberty Air 4 gets its biggest price drop yet

Zak Khan / Android Authority

Prime Day is in full swing, and if you haven’t found the headphones or earbuds to suit your budget yet, Anker might be the answer. The entire Soundcore range is subject to some of the biggest price drops on Amazon today. Given the value for money they already represented and the discounts of as much as 53%, you’re getting excellent bang for your buck.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 only hit the market in late 2022, but this Prime Day sale already lets you pick up the sleek earbuds for just $89.99. Reduced from $130, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the feature-packed buds. The equally impressive Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is slashed by even more, dropping from $170 to $79.99.

You’ll need a Prime membership to unlock these Soundcore deals, but you can start a 30-day free trial now and then cancel it right after Prime Day or hold onto it for the rest of the month to enjoy the other perks. Either way, it won’t cost you any extra.

