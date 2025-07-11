It’s Prime Day, so give me your best shopping hacks, strategies, and favorite ever purchases!

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Of course, we can’t buy every single item, even if we want to, so how do you choose what to purchase? I usually only shop for things that I explicitly need. This year, I’m on the prowl for a travel keyboard, but none called out to me this week. However, I will admit that I nearly splurged on the Sony WH-1000XM5 ($198 at Amazon) even though I don’t need them. I came so, so close.

Nevertheless, let’s talk about navigating big sales like Prime Day. What are your shopping strategies, best tips and tricks, hacks, and must-browse categories? I’d also like to hear your stories, particularly about the products you’ve purchased in prior years that have become your faves and those that have let you down.

Here are some other questions: What did you buy this Prime Day (if anything), and why? Was the price the deciding factor, or did you genuinely need it?

I tend only to buy tech when it’s on sale. Do you share this habit, or do you not mind splurging when a new device launches?

What was the best product you purchased or deal you took advantage of on Prime Day? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Which Android phone do you think is the best Prime Day 2025 deal? 3195 votes $780 OnePlus 13 29 % $500 OnePlus 13R 15 % $600 Samsung Galaxy S25 23 % $449 Google Pixel 9a 20 % $700 Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 9 % Other (let us know in the comments) 4 %

👇Sound off in the comments with your Prime Day hauls, temptations, or weird purchasing decisions.