Hot deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones price drops even lower!

We reported on a rare deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones as soon as Prime Day kicked off. Well, the discount just got better! You can now get a pair of these cans for a mere $248, which is a brand-new record-low price for this model. They have never been cheaper! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $248 ($151.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a Prime Day deal. Of course, this means it is exclusive to Prime members. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here. New subscribers get a free 30-day trial, so you might not even have to pay to access this and many other Prime Day deals! Also, this deal is only available for the Black color version. All other color models cost $298.

With a previous all-time low of $249.99, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently at a new record-low price. They have never been cheaper! You might want to jump on this deal as soon as possible, as Prime Day’s last day is tomorrow. And this deal is so hot, there is a risk of these running out of stock.

Sure, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are the latest and greatest in the line-up, but those are much more expensive, and the XM5s are still fabulous headphones. Our sister site, Sound Guys, ranked them as the best headphones for years, until the new version came to replace them.

These offer stunning sound quality and impressively efficient ANC performance. The design is clean and minimalist, and these happen to be very comfortable, making them an excellent option for long listening sessions.

Of course, these high-end, premium cans come with a whole portfolio of features. These include Bluetooth Multipoint, Find My Device support, automatic pausing, touch gestures, and more. Connectivity won’t be an issue, including codecs like LDAC, AAC, and SBC. They also come with a 3.5mm headset jack if you prefer the classic standard.

These are also known for their outstanding battery life. The Sound Guys team ran them through their standardized tests and managed to get 32 hours on a full charge with ANC enabled. Turn off noise canceling, and you get an impressive 53 hours of juice!

These are still amazing headphones, and they are honestly not far behind the Sony WH-1000XM6. Take advantage of this deal while you can!