Prime Day deal: The Pixel 8 has never been cheaper at just $403

It was a little disappointing to see that the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale hasn’t triggered an early discount on the Pixel 9 series, but the best discount we could have hoped for is maybe $100 off. The next best thing is a massive 42% price drop on the Google Pixel 8, which is what the sale has delivered. Google Pixel 8 for $402.80 ($297 off)

This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the near-stock Android device, with the discount slashing almost $300 off the usual price. The deal is only available on the base model of the Pixel 8 in the Obsidian colorway, and you also need a Prime membership to get it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already subscribed.

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 A bright display from Google's 2023 flagship phone The Google Pixel 8 introduces the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel that's 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. Backed by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset, and a new 50MP camera, this promises to be one of the more exciting Pixel phones. See price at Amazon Save $296.20

The Google Pixel 8 still offers a compelling mix of features and performance. Its 50MP main camera, with improved low-light capabilities and accurate color reproduction, continues to be a standout in its class. The 120Hz display and fast wired charging are notable upgrades over its predecessors, while AI-driven features like Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Editor bring enhanced editing tools to the table. The seven-year update promise makes it no danger to step back a generation, so this is the chance to get the 2023 version for half the price of the latest iteration.

The clock is ticking on this offer, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

