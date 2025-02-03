Here's when Apple could launch its Android-friendly earbuds with heart-rate sensing

TL;DR A fresh leak claims that Apple will release the Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11.

The Android-friendly earbuds could be the first from the company to pack a heart-rate monitor.

The firm could sell them for $250 in the US and offer multiple color options.

Last week, a couple of reports revealed the alleged technical specifications of Apple’s Powerbeats Pro 2, suggesting an imminent release. A fresh leak has now backed up some details and shared the wireless earbuds’ potential launch date.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will release the highly anticipated Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 for $250 in the US. A previous report claimed that the earbuds would cost €299.95 in France, so Beats could solely be hiking the price in specific international markets.

Like earlier reports, Bloomberg corroborates the heart-rate monitor rumor, stating that the Powerbeats Pro 2 would be the first non-watch Apple product to pack one. This would presumably enable users to track their heartbeats in real time during workouts.

Compared to its 2019 predecessor, the next-gen Powerbeats Pro could offer enhanced active noise cancelation (ANC), the AirPods Pro 2’s H2 chip, and new color variants, like orange. Other previously rumored colors include beige, black, and purple, giving customers a total of four options to pick from.

After their release, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will arguably become Apple’s best in-ear earbuds. Despite potentially costing as much as the AirPods Pro 2, the Beats will likely support the same main features in addition to the all-new heart-rate sensing perk. More importantly, though, they’ll fully support Android phones, unlike the AirPods line. This will enable non-Apple users to customize the controls, update their firmware, pair them quickly, view the battery level, locate them if lost, etc.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like