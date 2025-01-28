Apple's Android-friendly earbuds are launching soon, here's what they can do

TL;DR Apple teased the Powerbeats Pro 2 in late 2024 and will likely release them shortly.

New leaks have revealed their potential design, colors, technical specifications, and price.

The Android-friendly earbuds could be the first from the company to offer a heart rate sensor.

Back in September, Apple teased the Powerbeats Pro 2, its Android-friendly wireless earbuds primarily catering to active users and athletes. A series of leaks has now revealed their potential design, color options, technical specifications, features, and price tag.

WinFuture has seemingly acquired the official marketing description for the upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2. If accurate, the wireless earbuds will be the first from Apple to integrate a heart rate sensor, letting users monitor their real-time heartbeats during workouts. The AirPods Pro 3 could potentially adopt a similar monitor when they launch with the iPhone 17 in September.

Beyond the health features, the IPX4-certified Powerbeats Pro 2 could support ANC, Dolby Atmos content, Qi wireless charging, and up to 45 hours of battery life. Expectedly, they will seamlessly tie into Apple’s ecosystem, thanks to the H2 chip, unlocking features like one-touch pairing, audio sharing, automatic device switching, Find My, Siri, and more. Android phone users will also get to utilize similar perks via the companion Beats apps, letting them customize the controls, view the battery level, locate the pair, etc.

According to Dealabs, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will cost €299.95 in France, a 50-euro increase from their predecessor. Given that the 2019 earbuds launched in the US for $249, the second-gen model could similarly see a price hike and cost $299. The outlet also highlights the four color options, which will likely include beige, black, purple, and orange.

While it’s still unclear when exactly Apple will announce the new Powerbeats Pro, signs point to an imminent launch, and we could see them as soon as this week.

