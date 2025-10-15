Survey shows how many of you are still holding out hope for Google Home

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

A smart speaker’s supposed to make life easier rather than drive you up the wall, but that’s what many Google Home owners have experienced over the past few years. Various glitches and broken routines have tested people’s patience, even among those who’ve stuck by the platform from the start. Google’s hoping its big Gemini for Home upgrade and new hardware will turn things around, but after so many false starts, we wanted to know if people are willing to wait around for that revival. We polled our readers to find out.

My colleague Karandeep Singh expressed his personal views on this recently, making his article the perfect place to run our poll. For his part, he admitted his loyalty to Google Home had finally run out. He explained how years of reliability issues and patchy updates had worn him down, and how learning that Gemini for Home won’t launch in India anytime soon was the final straw. Understandable as that is, his geospecific issue won’t apply to many of our readers, and the poll results below suggest that a majority of you are willing to roll the dice with Google’s smart home ecosystem at least one more time.

Would you still wait for a Google smart home revival? As you can see, the results are pretty conclusive, and they were somewhat surprising in a way. Whenever we report on Google Home, we often receive frustrated users in the comments section, and we see the same across other forums. That said, it’s usually the people feeling irked who are most inclined to vent their frustrations online, and these poll results suggest there might be a silent majority who are steadfastly willing to stick by Google’s side. Almost 62% of you said you were holding out hope that the tech giant will smooth out the edges and deliver a solid smart home experience in the months and years to come.

Of the remaining responders to the poll, a little more than 20% of you said you had either already switched or you were ready to abandon Google, with the remaining 16.5% indicating that you never cared.

Perhaps this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, one of Karendeep’s biggest issues was that Gemini support wasn’t coming to his home country any time soon, and most of our readers aren’t in that boat. If you’ve already invested a significant amount of time and money in integrating Google Home with your smart home devices, the easiest and most cost-effective approach is to stand firm and hope that Google can live up to the reputation it has in other aspects of the tech world.

We checked out the comments section on Karendeep’s article to understand more about why you voted the way you did. As expected, it was pretty split. Many of you echoed Karandeep’s frustration, describing Google Home as a once-promising platform that’s now riddled with bugs and half-finished updates. Several commenters said they’d already jumped ship or were preparing to, with user marty.brown admitting, “I became disillusioned early on with Google Home. Devices wouldn’t connect that were supposed to, or disappeared after a few weeks.” Others expressed exhaustion with the entire category, calling smart homes a “money pit” or, as one commenter put it, “Choosing between Nest and Alexa is much like an American election. Choosing between two piles of crap.” “A while back I tried both Google and Alexa simultaneously and I found Google, despite its glitches, to be able to do more of the things I want and give me better answers. Overall, For me, Google home is clearly better than Alexa overall. But it’s got to be a whole lot better by the spring of 2026.” — truenorth5215 in the comments A smaller but vocal group pushed back, arguing that Google still offers a better overall experience, albeit by a slim margin. One reader made the comment above, and another said they’re staying put simply because they’re already invested so much in the hardware and subscriptions that they were willing to stick with it.

Some readers took a more practical approach, saying they’ll just stick with whatever works for now instead of going all-in on one system. The general feeling was that people aren’t giving up on smart homes entirely, but even those willing to give Google the benefit of the doubt for now are expecting it to pull out all the stops and finally get things right.

