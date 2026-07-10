This Game Boy Micro-style console instantly sold out — but you get another chance to buy tonight

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO sorely underestimated demand of its Pocket Micro 2 handheld console, with it almost immediately selling out when sales opened late last month.

The company confirms that a new production run has been planned, and pre-orders are set to open tonight.

Orders will ultimately start shipping closer to the end of August.

Tired of the boring days when a product would simply be announced, go up for sale, and then you’d… just buy it? In contrast, the launch of AYANEO’s Pocket Micro 2 has been nothing short of chaotic, starting by immediately selling out as a consequence of the paltry 100 units set aside for international customers. The manufacturer did promise that more would be on the way, though, and today it starts sharing details about how you can (try to) grab one from the new stock.

Here’s the deal: AYANEO has been able to arrange for a new manufacturing run on the adorable little Pocket Micro 2, the company shares on X. They’re not quite ready to go just yet, but the plan is to start shipping units out to customers sometime in late August.

If you want to be sure that you’re among the lucky shoppers to snag one, you are going to want to set an alarm reminding you to hit up the official AYANEO store when pre-orders open tonight, at 11pm Eastern/8pm Pacific.

With the arrival of these new pre-orders the company is also giving us a new Pocket Micro 2 option to choose from: The limited-edition Stardust Purple colorway will now be available in a 6GB/128GB configuration, while it was previously only for sale in 8GB/256GB. While pricing hasn’t yet been revealed, the 8GB Stardust Purple previously sold for $339, and based on the split between existing options, we might reasonably presume this new 6GB version to go for $40 less, or around $299.

For full details, though, you’ll just have to check back tonight when pre-orders ultimately open. AYANEO hasn’t said anything about just how large this production run is set to be, so if you’re even remotely interested, you are not going to want to dawdle. We sure hope that the company has learned its lesson and isn’t considering anything as foolish as another 100-unit run for global markets, but after all the controversy around sales so far, we imagine a whole lot of eyes will be on this release.

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