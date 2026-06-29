Miss out on the AYANEO Pocket Micro 2? More might be on the way

TL;DR Pre-orders for the AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 opened last week. The device sold out quickly.

AYANEO has confirmed that only 100 units were available for order outside of China.

The company is currently evaluating whether it can arrange a second production run.

Last week, gaming handheld maker AYANEO officially launched its Pocket Micro 2 at a starting price of $269. Sequel to the well-liked AYANEO Pocket Micro, the new model was in predictably high demand, selling out almost immediately. Now, though, AYANEO says it’s thinking about a potential second production run.

Time Extension reports that AYANEO’s posted a message in its official Discord channel to say that the company is “currently discussing with our suppliers to see if additional production can be arranged.” The report says that in a separate post, AYANEO Head of Sales John Nee shared that only 100 units were made available for sale outside of China — and that’s actually a pretty significant portion of the overall number of handhelds produced.

Nee wrote that AYANEO “prepared more than 1,000 units of Pocket MICRO 2,” adding that the company was taken by surprise by demand inside China when pre-orders opened last week. That led the company “to allocate only 100 units for overseas customers.”

AYANEO’s taking the opportunity to get some newsletter subscriptions, telling customers that it’ll use mailing list sign-ups to gauge interest in a second run. The company didn’t make any guarantees, saying that “We can’t promise that we’ll be able to make it happen.” Nee did add that AYANEO will aim to make more units of future releases available at launch, at least.

If you live outside China and you managed to snag a Pocket Micro 2 pre-order, you’re one of the lucky ones. If you missed your shot, here’s hoping more units will be available soon.

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