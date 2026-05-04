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Streaming and entertainment

Plex will soon charge you 50% more to stream your own media remotely

Plex is officially ending its introductory pricing for Remote Watch Pass in June.
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1 hour ago

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TL;DR
  • Plex is increasing the price of its Remote Watch Pass starting June 1, 2026.
  • The hike was expected since the service originally launched at introductory pricing, but it still means paying more just to stream your own media remotely.
  • Meanwhile, Plex Pass pricing remains unchanged for now.

Last year, Plex made it so that you now need a Plex Pass or a Remote Watch Pass to access a Plex server outside its home network. Now, the cost of the Remote Watch Pass is set to increase as of June 1, 2026.

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Users are now being informed that the cost of the Remote Watch Pass will increase from $1.99 per month to $2.99, and the yearly subscription will go up from $19.99 to $29.99.

Plex price increase
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This price hike isn’t really a surprise, as the service was initially offered at introductory rates. Meanwhile,  the price of Plex Pass isn’t changing. It still costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 for the whole year.  The last major price increase for Plex Pass happened in March last year, but given how things are going in the streaming space, we wouldn’t be surprised if Plex Pass is next on the list for a rate hike.

If you want to be immune to future Plex price hikes, you should probably opt for a lifetime Plex Pass that costs $249.99. It’s a hefty sum to pay, but at least this way you won’t have to keep paying more each year for premium features like remote streaming, downloads, and more.

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