New Plex update means you need a pass for remote viewing on your TV

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Starting this week, the Plex app for Roku will require a Remote Watch Pass or Plex Pass for remote streaming.

This requirement will be expanded to other platforms, including Android TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV, by 2026.

Server owners can bypass this fee for their users if they subscribe to a Plex Pass themselves.

Earlier this year, Plex created a ripple among its fans when it announced a price increase for Plex Pass, along with significant changes to how remote streaming worked. The changes were initially rolled out to mobile devices, and now Plex is expanding them to other platforms, starting with its app on Roku OS.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Plex has announced (h/t How-To Geek) that starting this week, Plex users will need a Remote Watch Pass or a Plex Pass to stream remotely to the Roku app. This requirement change for remote streaming will be introduced to the Plex TV apps across various platforms, including Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, and even third-party clients, in 2026.

The Roku app update will also introduce improvements to navigation that were previously released in the preview build a few weeks ago.

Once the changes take effect, you will need a Plex Pass or Remote Watch Pass to access a Plex server outside of that server’s home network. Alternatively, the server owner can subscribe to Plex Pass to enable remote streaming for non-subscribers. The Plex Pass costs $7 per month, $70 per year, or $250 for a lifetime subscription, before any seasonal or festive discounts. The Remote Watch Pass costs $2 per month or $20 per year.

While Plex’s price increase rubbed many fans the wrong way, others argued that a price increase after over 10 years is justified, especially given the service’s significant growth. With the changes soon reaching more users, it remains to be seen how they react: whether they grin and bear it, or they explore a Plex alternative like Jellyfin.

Follow