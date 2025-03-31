Plex’s big mobile app revamp is finally landing, just in time for the price hike

Plex’s mobile app revamp is officially out of preview and rolling out to users, following a beta phase that began last year. The updated experience brings a modern interface, performance improvements, and a new layout that better ties together the various corners of Plex’s sprawling ecosystem.

If the new design looks familiar, that’s because many Plex users have already had a chance to try it during the beta. Now available more broadly on Android and iOS, the redesign introduces a new navigation system focused on content discoverability, plus a dedicated “Libraries” tab for managing personal media collections.

Plex outlined the changes in a blog post, highlighting refreshed visuals throughout the app, including proper title artwork for movies and shows and various other tweaks aimed at making it easier to browse, watch, and share content. Behind the scenes, the update also moves the app to a modernized codebase that will eventually be shared across all Plex platforms, making it easier for the company to roll out features in parallel.