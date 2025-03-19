Plex follows Netflix and everyone else by raising prices

TL;DR Plex Pass prices will be more expensive starting on April 29, 2025.

The new prices will be $6.99/month, $69.99/year, and $249.99/lifetime.

The price bump will not apply if you have an existing lifetime subscription or purchase the lifetime plan before the deadline.

As streaming services like Netflix, Max, and Paramount Plus have been steadily raising prices, Plex has held strong and kept its subscription prices the same. However, after over 10 years of no price bumps, it looks like the dam has finally broken.

In a new blog post, the company announced that you’ll soon have to pay more for Plex Pass. If you’re unfamiliar with Plex Pass, it’s an optional subscription that grants you access to additional features like Skip Intro, Skip Credits, and Rewind on Resume. Currently, you can choose a monthly, annual, or lifetime plan for $4.99, $39.99, and $119.99, respectively. Starting on April 29, 2025, however, these prices will jump up to $6.99, $69.99, and $249.99.

If you are currently on a lifetime subscription, the price increase won’t apply to you. Plex also says that you can avoid the price hike if you purchase a lifetime plan before April 29.

Along with the increased subscription costs, Plex is making a few changes to its services. Starting with the bad news, it looks like remote playback will no longer be a free feature. If you don’t want to pay for Plex Pass to access remote playback, you’ll now be able to purchase the feature separately as Remote Watch Pass for $1.99/month or $19.99/year.

As for the good news, Plex is now removing the one-minute playback limitation when streaming content from a Plex Media Server. This means you won’t have to pay the one-time activation fee to get rid of the limitation.

