Sony is raising PlayStation Plus prices, but you might dodge the hike

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR PlayStation Plus Essential will cost more for new subscribers from May 20.

The monthly plan in the US is rising from $9.99 to $10.99, while the three-month plan goes from $24.99 to $27.99.

Similar price increases are taking place in other regions, but current subscribers are unaffected unless their subscription changes or lapses.

We’re getting depressingly used to price increases in 2026. Services like YouTube and Netflix have increased their prices in recent months, and on the hardware side, it feels like there’s a new story about a handheld gaming console getting more expensive every week. However, PlayStation Plus has managed to avoid the worst of the subscription price creep for a while, at least if you only pay month to month. That run is about to end for new customers in select regions, with Sony raising the starting price of PlayStation Plus from May 20.

As detailed in a post from the official PlayStation X account, the monthly PlayStation Plus Essential plan is increasing from $9.99 to $10.99 for new subscribers in the US. The three-month plan is also increasing, from $24.99 to $27.99. Sony is making similar changes in Europe and the UK, where the new prices will start at €9.99/€27.99 and £7.99/£21.99, respectively.

X/@PlayStation

You may have already spotted the important caveat, which is that current subscribers mostly dodge the increase for now. Sony says the new prices won’t affect existing members unless their subscriptions change or lapse. The exceptions are Turkey and India, where current subscribers will also see price changes.

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A $1 monthly increase isn’t exactly a shock, especially as these shorter Essential plans appear to have held steady since the PlayStation Plus revamp in 2022. Sony’s explanation for the increase is that it’s “due to ongoing market conditions,” which is one of those phrases that may well be accurate, but doesn’t really explain much. Almost everything seems to be getting more expensive recently, but it’s less obvious what the direct pressure is here compared to the manufacturing price hikes we’ve seen across the tech industry. However, with Grand Theft Auto 6 currently planned for release later in the year, Sony might be anticipating a flood of new subscribers and aiming to capitalize on it.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the base tier of Sony’s subscription service, covering online multiplayer, monthly games, and other perks. If you’re already subscribed and want to avoid the new pricing, the main thing is to avoid letting that subscription lapse. If you’re considering signing up for the service, acting quickly may allow you to lock in the current pricing.

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