Miss your PSP? This frontend lets you use your old theme files on Android

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Play Field Portal has just received its v1.0.0 release.

This frontend offers a PSP-like look and feel on your Android device.

Version 1.0.0 lets you use themes from the original PSP, while also offering Discord integration and more.

Play Field Portal is one of the more intriguing Android frontends we’ve seen in 2026. This app brings a PlayStation Portable-like interface to your Android handheld, and I thought the initial release made for a nostalgic experience. Now, the developer has released a milestone version.

Developer JohnnyCollado released version 1.0.0 of Play Field Portal on GitHub this week, bringing plenty of additions and tweaks. Perhaps the biggest addition this time is support for PTF files, allowing you use themes from the original PSP on Android.

The developer is also offering a custom theme system: Themes are built on a one-color cascade: a background and a single accent drive the wave background, gradient, cursor, and icon tint. Any photo becomes a theme with an automatically derived accent. If that’s not enough, you can also download a Theme Editor for Windows if you’d like to create themes on a big screen first.

Other notable additions include optional Discord integration (e.g., friends list, voice chat, activity sharing), support for Android’s Storage Access Framework in lieu of broad storage permissions, support for importing PC games, and improved touch navigation.

Play Field Portal v1.0.0 is now available on GitHub, and you can choose a standard flavor (50MB) or a Lite version without Discord (8MB). Either way, between this and iiSU, you now have a couple of ways to give your Android device some retro stylings.

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