This frontend gives your Android device a PSP-themed makeover

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Android frontend called Play Field Portal brings a PSP-like experience to Android devices.

The app copies Sony’s classic XMB interface, down to the icons and default wallpaper.

The developer confirmed that they used AI to develop the app, but it might not be a solely vibecoded effort.

There’s no shortage of great gaming-focused frontends on Android today. We’ve already seen the 3DS-style IISU app, but what if you want a throwback to the PlayStation Portable? That’s where this new Android app comes in.

Developer JohnnyCollado has released Play Field Portal on GitHub (via r/EmulationOnAndroid). This new frontend is effectively a copy of the PSP’s XrossMediaBar (XMB) interface. That means we’ve got several main menu categories that can be scrolled through horizontally, such as Settings, Photo, Music, Video, Game, Network, and App Store. Sub-menu items appear below each main menu category. Even the menu icons and default background are in line with Sony’s old UI.

It does take a bit of time to configure Play Field Portal, though. You’ll need to create a “memory card” for each emulator and its associated ROMs if you want these platforms to appear under the “Game” menu. Your natively installed Android games don’t automatically appear in this menu, either, forcing you to create an “Android memory card.” At least there’s quick access to your entire app drawer via a shortcut key in the bottom-right corner. I’m also happy to see that you can hide some main menu categories (e.g., Photo and Music) and create brand-new ones too.

This is just the first alpha release, so don’t be surprised if the app is missing some expected features. The developer warns users to expect some bugs and crashes, missing emulators, incomplete boxart scraping, and an inconsistent UI. Sure enough, cover art scraping is broken for me right now. Nevertheless, the app already supports features like controller navigation, backup and restore functionality, custom wallpapers, and more.

It’s also worth noting that the developer made the app “with the help of Claude and Codex.” It’s not 100% clear whether the app was vibecoded or merely created with AI assistance, but the developer claims to have a degree in computer science. Needless to say, I don’t recommend fully vibecoded projects by non-developers as they present a major security and privacy risk. However, an AI-assisted project by an experienced developer who can vet generated code is a different matter altogether.

Either way, retro enthusiasts should definitely keep an eye on Play Field Portal. I’m running it on my Retroid Pocket G2, and the combo of a PSP-like form factor with this frontend really makes for a nostalgic experience. But it doesn’t hurt to wait for more updates and further details about the project.

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