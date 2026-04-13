From Xbox to multi-users: Android's best emulation front-end just got a huge update

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR ES-DE is one of the best front-ends and launchers for emulation, and it’s just received a new update.

The new update brings support for original Xbox emulators, Xbox 360 emulation, and Triforce arcade emulation.

This update also brings initial support for Linux on Arm devices.

ES-DE is one of the best downloads for emulation enthusiasts, as this front-end delivers an intuitive, all-in-one emulation hub on Android and other platforms. Now, the team behind the app has announced a major update.

ES-DE 3.4.1 is now available to download on Android and other devices (h/t: Retro Handhelds), and it brings quite a few additions and improvements. Perhaps the most notable addition to the Android version is that it now supports original Xbox emulators via the recent X1 Box and HakuX apps, Xbox 360 emulation via the aX360e app, and Triforce arcade emulation via Dolphin.

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Another notable change for Android users is support for multi-user setups. That’s good news if you’re sharing an Android handheld with someone else (e.g., sibling, friend, or partner). Other notable Android-related changes include improved second-screen capabilities, support for Super3 and PICO-8 as standalone emulators, and more.

ES-DE 3.4.1 is also the first version of the app to support Linux on ARM64. That’s encouraging news if you’re running Linux on an Arm device. This support also comes ahead of the Steam Frame‘s release, as this Arm-based device runs a version of Arch Linux. MacOS users also get some love, as the latest version of ES-DE adds Triforce arcade emulation and Xbox 360 emulation (via XeniOS).

This release comes several months after the massive ES-DE 3.4.0 update. This version brought Android-specific additions like support for PS3 emulation (via aPS3e), Steam support via GameNative and GameHub Lite, Epic Game Store support, integration with ARMSX2 for PS2 emulation, and more.

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