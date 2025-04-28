Achoo! Google finally rolls out the Pixel Weather app's pollen tracker in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Weather app’s pollen card is now available in the US.

The pollen tracker provides pollen count data for grass, trees, and weeds.

This card is arriving as a server-side rollout for the latest version of the app.

We’re at the end of April, which means pollen season is almost over. Arriving just a little late to help you manage your allergies, Google is rolling out the Pixel Weather app’s pollen tracker to users in the US.

Last year, in October, Google launched a pollen tracker for the Pixel Weather app. During the initial rollout, this pollen card was only available in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. Availability was expected to expand in other markets as well, including the US, but when was unknown.

According to 9to5Google, the feature has now arrived in the US as a server-side rollout in the latest version of the Pixel Weather app. Google has yet to add the US to its support page, but the outlet reports that they see the pollen card on some of their Pixel devices. However, they mention it hasn’t arrived on all of their Pixel devices yet. We have yet to see the pollen card on our own Pixel devices.

As a refresher, the pollen card features three data points for grass, trees, and weeds. Each category has a gauge that goes from zero to four, with four representing the highest count. Tapping on the card will show you a 3-5 day forecast for each category. While in that expanded view, you’ll see a description explaining what type of pollen is most prevalent for that day, depending on the chosen category.

