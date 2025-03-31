No, you're not going crazy: One of the best Pixel Weather app features is now missing

TL;DR Google has removed the handy Weather Map from the Pixel Weather app.

The change has been noticed across all Pixel devices.

It’s unclear if this removal is intentional or a mistake, as other weather features remain unchanged.

Google has suddenly and quietly removed the Weather Map feature from the Pixel Weather app. Users on Reddit and the Google Community forum have noticed that the feature has disappeared following what appears to be a server-side change. That means the app hasn’t received an official update through the Play Store, but the feature has still been removed. We can also confirm that the Weather Map is no longer available on the Pixel devices owned by our team members.

The abrupt removal has left many users confused. The Weather Map was a relatively new addition in regions like the US, UK, Europe, and Japan, launching only in August 2024. It functioned like a traditional radar map, offering a six-hour precipitation forecast and tracking the movement of rainy clouds. Many users found it especially useful for real-time, visual weather updates in their vicinity.

As of a few days ago, the Weather Map has been unceremoniously removed. The card is no longer visible in the city view or any locations, including areas experiencing rainfall.

Despite the Weather Map’s disappearance, all other app sections remain intact, including AI Weather Report, Hourly Forecast, 10-day Forecast, Wind and Precipitation data.

It’s unclear whether Google intentionally removed this content or made a mistake. Hopefully, the company will provide more clarity in the coming days.

