Did the Pixel Weather app let you down during the snowstorm? You're not alone.

TL;DR Some Pixel owners have complained that the Pixel Weather app offered seriously inaccurate forecasts during a recent snowstorm in North America.

The app seemed to report much lower snowfall and higher temperatures than what actually occurred.

The app’s AI weather report feature also made up a word, describing the day as “flurzy.”

Google launched the Pixel Weather app back in 2024, and it’s a pretty neat and practical addition to Pixel phones. Unfortunately, many users have reported that the app offered woefully inaccurate weather forecasts in the wake of a recent snowstorm.

Pixel owners have created numerous Reddit threads to report that the Pixel Weather app delivered incorrect weather forecasts during snowstorms in North America. More specifically, many owners report that the app reported much lower snowfall than what actually occurred.

Did the Pixel Weather app give you correct forecasts during the snow storm? 30 votes Yes, it did 43 % No, it didn't 57 %

Redditor earvense revealed a major disparity between the app and the National Weather Service’s own figures: During one of the biggest snow storms in years, I would like my phone’s weather app to be a reliable source of info — but it’s been saying we’re only getting 0.5 inches today, even as it shows me the severe weather warning from the NWS and links to its site that says we’ll get 7-11 inches. “This morning my Pixel said it was 46 degrees. It’s 5 degrees and snowing,” added user 228P.

Redditor Candid_Yoghurt4654 also detailed their experience with the Pixel Weather app: Since this morning it said first to expect 2 inches then a bit later it said we were getting .06 inches. Then not long after it said .44 inches. All the while, I was in the thick of the storm and already had well over 8 inches. Everywhere else was predicting 15-18 for my area, and the app never corrected itself. So far we’re at 15 and still going and the weather app still is wrong. I’m on a pixel 8. “It’s 22 below Fahrenheit here, 45 below windchill. App keeps saying “chilly” morning. It is not chilly. It is “if you are stuck outside for an extended period you will die,” explained user mdunc11.

Several users also took umbrage with the app using a made-up word (“flurzy”) to describe conditions in its AI weather report. Check out the screenshot below.

It’s worth noting that weather forecasting isn’t 100% reliable, so there’s always a decent chance that any forecast will be incorrect. However, the fact that the Pixel Weather app is offering inaccurate forecasts on such a wide scale is concerning. It’s particularly worrying in light of the severe weather conditions in North America, as people could be stranded or worse if they trusted the app. In saying so, a few users also chimed in to claim that Pixel Weather was working just fine.

We’ve asked Google’s representatives for comment regarding these erroneous Pixel Weather app forecasts and will update the article if/when the company offers an answer.

