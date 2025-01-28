You can't control the Pixel Weather app's latest features anymore (Update: Fix coming)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Weather app no longer offers settings for weather units, immersive weather vibrations, themes, or AI weather reports on some devices.

AI weather reports still work despite the missing settings.

Update: January 28, 2025 (4:54 PM ET): A Google spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority that the missing settings in the Pixel Weather app are indeed a bug and a fix is on the way. “We can confirm a fix has started rolling out for this issue. No action is required from users to implement the fix.” Original article: January 28, 2025 (3:56 PM ET): Last year, Google released a revamped version of the Pixel Weather app along with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. This update didn’t just change the look of the app, it also introduced new features like immersive weather vibrations and AI weather reports. The settings for these recently added features are now missing from the app.

On Reddit, users have pointed out that the settings for immersive vibrations are nowhere to be found in the Pixel Weather app. If you’re unfamiliar with this feature, it uses haptic feedback to simulate how hard it’s raining in the app’s AI-generated city backgrounds. But the settings for immersive vibrations aren’t the only thing that has seemingly disappeared.

Along with immersive vibrations, you also won’t find settings for weather units, themes, or AI weather reports. All of these settings could previously be found in the profile section. That section is now much smaller, only offering two options: Pixel Weather settings and Help & feedback.

According to Android Police, you can briefly bring the setting back for AI weather reports by clearing the Pixel Weather app’s data. But it’s said that the setting disappears again after only a minute or two.

Although the settings are gone, AI weather reports continue to work, and it is on by default. The absence of the setting simply means you no longer have the option to toggle it on or off. As for immersive vibrations, it’s unknown if this feature still works now that the setting is gone.

It’s unclear if this was an intentional change or some kind of bug that may be fixed in a future update. Regardless, users now have no choice but to use the AI features when they open the app. We have reached out to Google for comment.

