Pixel Weather is driving users crazy — are you one of them?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

For the past few months, I can’t browse the Google Pixel subreddit without seeing complaints about the Pixel Weather app. Rolled out with the Pixel 9, Google’s new weather product was meant to bring Material design and smart AI forecasts to its Pixel fanbase, but it seems to be causing huge frustration instead.

How accurate do you find the Pixel Weather app? 170 votes Very accurate 7 % Somewhat accurate 42 % Not accurate at all 38 % I don't use the Pixel Weather app 14 %

So, what’s the issue? In the latest thread, a user highlights that the app is “off by 10 degrees or so.” In another, the question “Why is it so bad?” is posed by the OP. Then there’s this, this, and this thread, which questions whether Pixel Weather forecasts are even based on real data. I’d be here all day if I listed every single complaint on Reddit, let alone threads from other forums.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I can forgive one or two users complaining about the accuracy. After all, weather science is a strange yet wonderful combination of scientific observation, years of gathered data, and educated guesswork based on this foundation. However, even with this in mind, there’s clearly a serious problem with the Pixel Weather accuracy.

I’ve previously highlighted the app’s biggest problem: its single, unchangeable weather source, which it pulls all its data from. This means that if it’s inaccurate in your region, you cannot switch to another, more reliable source that might be. This is possible in some apps, such as Breezy Weather and the Meteogram Weather Widget. Pixel Weather? Nope.

So, is the Pixel Weather app inaccurate for you? Let us know your experience in this open thread.

Here are some more questions: Are you experiencing accuracy issues with the Pixel Weather app? If so, what specific problems have you encountered?

Are these issues new, or have they been present since the app’s launch?

Which Pixel phone are you using?

Is Pixel Weather your only weather app, or do you use multiple apps for weather updates?

Beyond accuracy problems, how would you improve the Pixel Weather app?

Does your weather app provide accurate and reliable forecasts? 135 votes Yes, all the time! 8 % Mostly; it rarely gets things wrong. 34 % Sometimes, but it often gets things wrong. 44 % No, it's almost always inaccurate. 11 % I don't really care about forecast accuracy. 2 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choices, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

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