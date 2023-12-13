December Pixel Watch update is here, brings Pixel Watch 2 features to old watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop is now available on the first Pixel Watch.

The update brings several new features to the first-generation Google smartwatch.

Google announced the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop last week for various Pixel devices. It’s taken a while, but the Feature Drop has finally landed on the first-generation Pixel Watch.

Google confirmed via its Pixel Watch Community Forum that the new Feature Drop was coming to Pixel Watch models starting today. However, the company added that this release could take several weeks to get to you, depending on your device and network.

The update (version TWD9.231205.001) brings a few additions to the first-generation Pixel Watch. For one, the Pixel Watch 2’s ability to sync Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes is now available on the old watch.

The company also confirmed that new watch faces and complications are now available for the Pixel Watch, along with Call Screen functionality for the series.

