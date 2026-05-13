Google is hitting pause on the Fitbit app's social features

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Social features on the Fitbit app are being paused in preparation for the Google Health app transition.

You will not be able to send messages, view leaderboards, or add or remove friends.

Access to a new social experience will open up when you’re in the Google Health app.

While it may not be the most important feature in the Fitbit app, the social functionality is one of the core parts of the experience. Being able to share your stats and accomplishments with friends is part of the fun. And having access to leaderboards can be just the motivation you need to push on. If you’re a frequent user of the app’s social features, you should know that they are being put on pause.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As the Fitbit app transforms into the Google Health app, many changes will be made to the experience, from sleep algorithm improvements to an enhanced personalized health coach. This transition will also introduce updated social features. In preparation for this new social experience, Google says it will be pausing social experiences in the Fitbit app for a few weeks.

From today on, you will no longer be able to send messages or add or remove friends. Additionally, your leaderboard will not update as long as the pause is in effect. According to Google, this decision was made to ensure the migration process goes smoothly.

Once you’re in the Google Health app, which should hit all eligible users by May 26, you’ll have access to a new social experience with more leaderboard options. The company also mentions there will be a few changes to your Social profile: Your friends will find an updated Social profile. This includes your name, email address, and profile picture associated with your Google Account. You will be prompted to approve sharing this information the first time you log in to the Google Health app.

You can’t choose a unique username or custom photo. You can still update your Google Account details.

Your Social profile won’t include your sex, height, weight, location, or friends list, and privacy settings related to sharing this information will no longer be supported.

You will no longer be able to send and receive direct messages and notifications from others.

The Groups and Community Feed features are removed.

Kid accounts won’t be able to have or add friends. Additionally, Google warns that if you’re still logging in with a Fitbit account, you’ll need to add your friends again in the Google Health app.

Which Fitbit app feature will you miss the most? 152 votes Badges 20 % Blood glucose reminders/symptoms 13 % Lifescan integration 4 % Sleep profiles and sleep animals 43 % Snore detection on some wearables 8 % Social features 7 % Other (leave a comment) 5 %

It’s worth noting that you’ll be losing access to some features after moving to Google Health. Some of these include estimated oxygen variation (EOV), snore detection (Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users only), minute-by-minute skin temperature data, badges, and connections to Lifescan devices.

Follow