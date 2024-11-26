Long-delayed Pixel Watch 3 Performance Loop Band is now finally available for purchase

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 3 launched back in August without its Performance Loop Band.

While some retailers listed the band early, and we heard rumors of an October release, that never came to pass.

Google has now quietly added the Performance Loop Band to the Google Store.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over three months since the Pixel Watch 3 debuted alongside the whole Pixel 9 lineup, but sure enough, we’re just days away from the start of December. But before you start getting ready for 2025, there’s still been one more chapter of the Watch 3’s arrival we’ve been waiting to finish — and that’s finally happening now.

Like any good smartwatch maker, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 alongside a healthy assortment of alternate bands. But while a lot of those were Pixel Watch 2 rehashes, we did hear about one brand-new option for this latest generation: the Watch 3’s Performance Loop Band. Early on, we got wind that this one would be a little bit delayed, first hearing that it might eventually go up for sale in October.

In the time since, we’ve got to check out some imagery from an early retailer listing, but ultimately October would come and go without the Performance Loop Band’s arrival. It was beginning to look like that might be the case for November, too, but the Google Store has finally come through and started up sales.

The Performance Loop Band is superficially similar to the old Woven Band with it recycled fabric weave, but here with a finer texture and some new color options. We get Porcelain, Obsidian, and Peony available for either size Pixel Watch, and then two different Wintergreen options: one with gold-colored stainless steel lugs for the 41mm Watch, and one with hazel lugs for the 45mm Watch. Regardless of which color you go with, you’ll pay just about $60 to take one home.

After all that wait, it’s a little anticlimactic to see them all just show up on the Google Store without any fanfare, but it’s not like we didn’t know these were coming. If you were holding out to get a Pixel Watch 3 until this band finally arrived, your timing could not be better: Google’s Black Friday sale has the Watch 3 seriously discounted, and you can get the Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) for $330 ($70 off) or spring for cellular connectivity with the Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, LTE) for $400 ($100 off). Either way, you’ll be all set to give the Performance Loop Band the debut it deserves.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments