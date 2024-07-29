Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals every band coming, including a brand new one

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak claims the smaller Pixel Watch 3 will come with 10 band options, while the larger model will come with six options.

A new performance band is reportedly coming for both models, but has been delayed.

The Pixel Watch 3 is said to come in multiple case colors.

There have been quite a few leaks related to Google’s upcoming products recently, including news on the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Now the Pixel Watch 3 is in the spotlight with leaks regarding what bands will be available, the colors, and case options.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will come with 10 different types of bands. It appears each band will be available in an assortment of colors to choose from. A few of these colors, which you can see in the bullet points below, are exclusive to the smaller model. This list will reportedly include:

Active band: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz (41mm only)

Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz (41mm only) Active sport band: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, Wintergreen

Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Coral, Moondust, Wintergreen Woven band: Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, Bay (41mm only), Sage (41mm only)

Ivy, Porcelain, Lemongrass, Peony, Bay (41mm only), Sage (41mm only) Stretch band (41mm only): Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Sage, Wintergreen, Rose Quartz

Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Sage, Wintergreen, Rose Quartz Metal mesh band (41mm only): Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Polished Silver Metal links band: Matte Black and Brushed Silver

Matte Black and Brushed Silver Metal slim band (41mm only): Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Brushed Silver

Matte Black, Champagne Gold, Brushed Silver Two-tone leather band (41mm only): Charcoal, Porcelain, Bay

Charcoal, Porcelain, Bay Crafted leather band: Obsidian and Moondust

Obsidian and Moondust Performance loop band: Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, Wintergreen

While most of these bands came with the Pixel Watch 2, the performance loop band is a new addition. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait to get your hands on this one as the leak says the performance loop band has been delayed until the end of October.

Meanwhile, the outlet’s sources claim the 45mm model will surprisingly only have six options. Of these options, you can expect the active band, active sport band, woven band, metal links band, crafted leather band, and performance loop band. This means if you get the 45mm model, you’ll be missing out on the metal mesh band, stretch band, metal slim band, and two-tone leather band.

You’ll also have your choice of case colors for both models. Both models are said to come with a Matte Black aluminum case with an Obsidian band or a Polished Silver aluminum case with a Porcelain band. If you pick the 41mm model, you’ll have the additional options of a Champagne Gold aluminum case with a Hazel band or a Polished Silver aluminum case with a Rose Quartz band. The larger variant, on the other hand, only gets one extra option which is a Matte Hazel aluminum case with a Hazel band.

The final part of the leak mentions that every Pixel Watch 3 purchase will be accompanied by a free six-month Fitbit Premium subscription. This is the same perk that has been offered with Google’s last two smartwatch launches.

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Made by Google event. Google will be holding the event next month on August 13.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

