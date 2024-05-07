The May update is here for the Pixel Watch but not for Pixel phones

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are now getting the May 2024 update.

The software includes the month’s security patches.

The rollout has started and should continue over the next week, depending on your carrier and device.

Google has started pushing out the May 2024 security update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. All supported Pixel Watches running Wear OS 4 will start receiving the update now, and the rollout will continue over the next week, depending on your carrier and device.

If the update is available on your Pixel Watch, you should see a notification encouraging you to download the OTA with build number TWD9.240505.001.A1. You can also head to Settings > System > System updates to check if the May update is available on your Pixel Watch.

Unfortunately, this update does not include new features for the Pixel Watch. According to Google’s changelog, the software only includes the month’s security patches.

Meanwhile, the May security patch is still not here for Pixel phones. Google usually updates its phones and smartwatches simultaneously, but it looks like Pixel phone users will have to wait a bit more for the new software.

