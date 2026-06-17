June Pixel Watch update makes Raise to Talk more reliable, redesigns Contacts

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest Pixel Watch update improves Gemini’s Raise to Talk gesture, making activation more reliable and accurate.

The update also introduces Remote Media Routing, allowing users to switch audio and video output devices from their watch.

Google has also refreshed the Contacts app with new Material 3 layouts and integrated key safety features with Emergency Sharing.

Google’s June Pixel Watch update isn’t just about bringing Wear OS 7 to supported devices. Google has also detailed several new features and improvements arriving on the Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 3, and Google Pixel Watch 4 with the latest software release.

One of the key changes focuses on Gemini. Google says the Raise to Talk with Gemini feature now uses an improved gesture recognition model, making activation more reliable and accurate. The feature has previously drawn complaints from users who reported that it would time out too quickly if they didn’t start speaking immediately, with some saying it could even stop listening mid-sentence.

The update also introduces Remote Media Routing. With this feature, users can manage audio and video output devices connected to their paired Android phone directly from their watch. This means you’ll be able to switch playback between devices such as Google Cast targets, Bluetooth headphones, smart speakers, and smart displays without needing to reach for your phone.

Google is also updating the Contacts experience on Wear OS. The app’s three-button layout in Messages now includes keyboard and voice search options directly on the contact list screen, eliminating the need to jump to the Recent Contacts page before searching.

The company is further expanding its use of Material 3 design elements with redesigned contact list and contact card layouts. The refresh includes larger contact photos, quick action buttons, and a new layout for favorite contacts.

On the safety front, Google says Loss of Pulse Detection, Car Crash Detection, and Fall Detection now work with the new Emergency Sharing feature, allowing these services to better coordinate during emergencies.

All of these changes are rolling out globally alongside the June software update. The release carries build number CP2A.260603.001 for LTE-enabled Pixel Watches and CP2A.260603.001.S1 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi models.

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