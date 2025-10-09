Google details October update for Pixel Watch lineup

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has detailed the October Pixel Watch update.

Software version BP3A.250905.014.W3 brings Wear OS 6 to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3, alongside the October security patch.

The update also includes Google Maps auto launch, Safety Check timer extension, and more.

Google has officially detailed the October 2025 update for its Pixel Watch lineup. Some users began receiving the Wear OS 6 update on their Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 even before Google published its official community announcement. Now that the changelog is live, we have a full look at what’s new for the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3.

Google confirms that all eligible smartwatches will get Wear OS 6 through the October 2025 update, which is rolling out now. As usual, the rollout will happen in phases over the coming weeks, depending on region, carrier, and device. You’ll receive a notification once the update is available for your watch, or you can check manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch.

While the October update primarily focuses on upgrading older models to Wear OS 6, it also brings a new security patch. According to the Pixel Watch Security Bulletin, this update includes a fix for a vulnerability affecting certain Qualcomm components. Google notes, “all supported Google devices will receive an update to the 2025-10-05 patch level.”

The software version for both the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 running Wear OS 6 is BP3A.250905.014.W3, and it includes the following changes:

BC25 Styles & Component Adoption Dynamic color theming

Rounded fonts & icons

New Wear 6 components (Edge buttons, Pickers, Dialogs, Scrollbar, etc.) Updated Tile templates/layouts

Google Maps auto-launch on Wear OS watches Stay on track with directions that auto-launch on your smartwatch when you walk or bike with the latest version of the Google Maps app Safety Check Timer Extension Users can add time to an active Safety Check.

