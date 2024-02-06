Your Pixel Watch is now getting the February security patch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has brought the February 2024 security patch to the Pixel Watch devices.

The patch is available from today but will be released in a phased manner.

The Pixel Watch line has received plenty of software love from Google since its release, most recently bringing a far more capable camera app. Now, Google has announced that the February 2024 security update is available for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

Google confirmed on the Pixel Watch Help forum (h/t: Droid-Life) that the February 2024 security patch is being pushed out to all Pixel Watch models running Wear OS 4 from today.

The update has version number TWD9.240205.001, although Google hasn’t posted a list of specific security fixes just yet.

Not seeing the update on your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 just yet? The company says this is a phased release over the next week, so you might have to wait a few days.

