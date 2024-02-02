The Pixel Watch camera app just got an update you’re going to love

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch camera app has received a substantial update, bringing several features to the table.

These additions include the ability to switch photo/video modes and an improved timer.

The Google Pixel Watch camera app is a pretty rudimentary affair, offering a basic photo mode, zoom slider, front/rear camera switching, and a three-second timer. That’s changing now thanks to an update.

9to5Google spotted a new Pixel Watch camera app update, and we can confirm seeing this update as well. The update brings some handy features to the table. Check out the gallery below for our screenshots.

Perhaps the most notable addition is the ability to switch camera modes. This means you don’t need to reach for the phone if all you want is Night Sight or the Portrait mode. This option extends to video modes too, allowing you to choose standard video, slow-motion, time-lapse, or portrait blur video.

Google has also improved the timer functionality in the watch app, now offering a 10-second timer option in addition to the existing three-second option.

Either way, we’re glad to see the Pixel Watch camera app receiving a hefty improvement. This should be particularly handy on the Pixel Fold, which doesn’t require a tripod for hands-free shooting.

