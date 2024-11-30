Google keeps teasing this Pixel Watch face you still can't get

Google

TL;DR Google appears to be developing an updated version of the Pixel Watch’s Concentric watch face.

The revision would add up to four customizable complications within the face’s rings.

This marks the second time we’ve seen this new look, but it’s still not publicly available.

When we’re thinking about Google’s Pixel lineup, our thoughts immediately go to Pixel smartphones — this year’s Pixel 9 series has something for everyone, even if you’re into foldable phones. Or maybe we’re reminded of the Pixel Tablet, and all the rumors we’ve been fielding about the possibility of a follow-up. Bigger isn’t always better, though, and recently we’ve been revisiting some mysteries concerning the most petite member of the Pixel family: the Pixel Watch.

We just wrapped up one mystery earlier this week, with Google finally starting sales of the Performance Loop Band we’ve been anticipating for months. But there’s been another one hanging over the Watch 3, leaving us to wonder if we’d ever see Google formally acknowledge it.

One of our favorite ways to set up a Pixel Watch is with Google’s Concentric watch face, giving it a nice, clean design that works perfectly with the wearable’s circular build. Last month, Google started running an ad that appeared to feature an as-of-yet unannounced evolution of that watch face, adding up to four new complications. That’s the image you see of it up top.

That single appearance left us unsure about Google’s plans here, but now 9to5Google has spotted the watch face popping up again, this time in a Community post to the Made by Google YouTube channel. While our view is much more restricted with this tight crop, that’s unmistakably the same Concentric update we checked out before.

It’s still far from certain that we’ll ever see Google release this variant, but if we’re just talking “vibes” here, a second appearance — especially one a month and a half after the first — makes us think that this is at least still kicking around within internal Google product circles, and if devs are still thinking about it, we’re feeling better about the odds of them actually publishing this.

None of that’s to say that the design couldn’t evolve further still before a public release (just look at the last-minute name change we saw with Google Photos Moments), but at least it feels a little more likely now that it could really happen.

