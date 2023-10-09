Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Are you thinking of upgrading to a Google Pixel Watch 2? If you have a Pixel Watch case, you may be wondering if you can continue using it on the Pixel Watch 2. Or maybe there is a specific Pixel Watch case you like, and it’s not available for the second version. Can you use Pixel Watch cases on the Pixel Watch 2? Let’s find out.

QUICK ANSWER Technically, you can use Pixel Watch cases on the Pixel Watch 2. The cases will fit. That said, the experience won't be seamless. Keep reading to learn more about our experience using Pixel Watch cases on a Pixel Watch 2. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Does the Google Pixel Watch case fit the Pixel Watch 2?

Should you get a case for your Pixel Watch 2?

Does the Google Pixel Watch case fit the Pixel Watch 2?

As the quick answer mentions, you can use Pixel Watch cases on a Pixel Watch 2. As always, though, the answer isn’t that straightforward. There are some caveats to keep in mind.

We had our fair share of hands-on time with the Pixel Watch 2. We also took advantage of this time to test some Pixel Watch cases on the Pixel Watch 2. These include the Caseology Vault, Caseology Nano Pop, Spigen Thin Fit, Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, and Spigen Liquid Air cases for the first-gen Pixel Watch.

We came across some pretty interesting results. We were pleasantly surprised to find out they all fit. At least in terms of the size and shape of the watch. We also had to find out if using an older case on the Pixel Watch 2 affected functionality in any way.

We first noticed that the Pixel Watch 2 crown is slightly bigger than the Pixel Watch one. Regardless, there was no problem with the crown using most cases. The only exceptions were the Caseology cases. We had difficulty turning the crown with the Caseology Vault case on, because the opening was too tight. It was better with the Caseology Nano Pop, but the opening was still slightly tight.

We noticed there is a slight speaker placement difference. While using a Pixel Watch case, the Pixel Watch 2 speaker is just slightly misaligned, but only by a fraction of a millimeter. The sound still works. The first-generation Pixel Watch also had an extra microphone hole next to the speaker, and it’s gone with the second Pixel Watch. This means there will be an extra case hole with no use there.

Otherwise, everything else seems to work perfectly. The mic hole next to the crown is aligned, all button covers work perfectly, and band openings align just right.

All that said, we still wouldn’t recommend that you buy a Pixel Watch case to use with a Pixel Watch 2. It’s better to get the perfect fit with a Pixel Watch 2 case. We only tested this with five cases, and we’re not sure if other Pixel Watch cases will work as well with the Pixel Watch 2. If you already have a Pixel Watch case, though, you can try to continue using it with the Pixel Watch 2. Based on our experience, it is likely to work fine.

Should you get a case for your Pixel Watch 2?

Whether you should get a case for your Pixel Watch 2 is a matter of personal preference, and there are perfectly reasonable arguments on both sides of the spectrum.

Obviously, the Pixel Watch 2 will be something you will have on your wrist at all times. This makes it very vulnerable. It is very likely for it to bump against objects while you go about your day. You’ll probably expose it to the elements. And if you happen to live a pretty active lifestyle, it will be in danger very often. A case will definitely keep your Pixel Watch 2 in better condition. And since Google can’t fix a broken Pixel Watch, and accidental damage isn’t covered by the standard warranty, breaking it means you might have to claim insurance or simply buy another one.

On the other hand, nothing beats the natural look and feel of the Pixel Watch 2. This is a very nicely designed smartwatch, and you might want to show it off. Not to mention, a case will naturally add bulk to your wrist. While it might not be much, you can definitely feel a difference when it’s something you carry on your wrist day in and day out.

The choice is yours, and you can get away without using a case if you feel you won’t be putting the Pixel Watch 2 in danger often. All we can advise is that if you will not use a case, at least consider getting insurance.

FAQs

Will Pixel Watch bands fit the Pixel Watch 2? Yes. Pixel Watch bands fit the Pixel Watch 2. We were also able to use all bands when we tested the Pixel Watch cases on the Pixel Watch 2. Your mileage may vary, though.

Can I use wireless charging if I put a case on the Pixel Watch 2? Sadly, the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t support wireless charging. This means you can’t use wireless charging, whether you use a case or not.

Can I use a Pixel Watch charger with the Pixel Watch 2? No. Google has changed charging technologies with the newer smartwatch. While the Pixel Watch uses wireless charging, the Pixel Watch 2 uses a proprietary four-pin connector. Not to mention, the magnets won’t even align.

