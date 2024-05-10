The Pixel Watch's battery full notification has mysteriously disappeared

Back in November 2023, Google quietly rolled out a feature to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 . The feature would tell an owner that their smartwatch was done charging via phone notification . It was a highly requested feature, which is why its seemingly sudden disappearance is so unfortunate.

Some Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners have started to notice they are no longer receiving the battery full notification. One of our own writers also reports that they have not seen the notification in the last few weeks. If that wasn’t enough, there’s even an entire thread on Google’s community page full of owners who claim the same or report never seeing the notification in the first place.

This situation appears to be happening regardless of what smartwatch/phone combination you have. One commenter, who’s labeled as a Silver Product Expert, states:

I am wondering if this feature might still be in a testing state, and not released to everyone yet. I’ve only read about it on some of the Android rumors news sites. I don’t recall actually seeing it on any official Google sites, or help pages. If anyone has seen an official statement, please let me know along with a URL. I have escalated, and asked the team about this. I am still waiting to hear back.

Another, who’s labeled as a Gold Product Expert, added, “It was really handy to have this feature on my Pixel Watch 1. Unfortunately, it vanished with the installation of the February Update and hasn’t been seen since.”