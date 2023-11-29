Finally! Your phone will now let you know when your Pixel Watch is fully charged

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has answered everyone’s prayers and given us a Pixel Watch fully charged notification.

Your phone will now tell you when your Pixel Watch has reached 100%.

We know it works on a Pixel Watch 2, but are unsure about the original Pixel Watch.

At the beginning of the month, we saw a rumor that the Pixel Watch could get a long-demanded feature: a notification indicating it has fully charged. Now, we are seeing that feature live, with our own Pixel Watch 2 having it starting today.

In the screenshot below, you can see how it works. When your Pixel Watch becomes fully charged, your phone will give you a notification to let you know. This enables you to leave it on the charger but not forget to put it back on when the charge is complete.

Our Google Pixel Watch app is on version 2.1.0.576785526. As far as we can tell, Google made no announcement about this feature, so this is a very quiet rollout.

This does not appear to be a controllable feature. In other words, you can’t choose not to get a notification: it is on by default and cannot be turned off. Considering how high in demand this feature has been, though, we doubt many people will turn it off.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if this is also going to be available on the original Pixel Watch. However, since the notification originates from the Pixel Watch app and not the watch itself, we imagine it will work on any Pixel Watch. If it works on your OG watch, let us know in the comments.

