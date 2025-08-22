The Pixel Watch 4 can track 12 new sports, and I'm really excited about one of them

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch 4 adds support for 12 new sport modes.

The watch now tracks more than 50 unique activity types.

Among the added sports is Pickleball, a widely popular court sport that I love.

The Pixel Watch 4 just gave athletes and casual movers even more reasons to lace up. Google’s latest smartwatch now supports tracking for more than 50 sports and activities, up from just over 40 on the previous generation. That’s a solid bump for anyone who likes to dabble in different workouts, or for those of us who get bored running the same route every day. Below is the complete list of the 12 newly added sports, and you’ll notice that many of them are team sports: Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Cricket

Field Hockey

Football (American)

Football/Soccer

Outdoor Swim

Padel

Pickleball

Pool swim

Rugby My colleagues Rita and C. Scott noted some of these additions during our own Pixel Watch 4 hands-on, and we reached out to Google for more details. Though we haven’t heard back from Google yet, DCRainmaker provided a complete list in his coverage today. On paper, the difference looks incremental; 12 more workouts might not sound like a revolutionary upgrade, yet the additions reflect how fast fitness trends evolve and how wearables try to keep pace. From dance-based cardio to outdoor adventure sports, we’re seeing more activity types on wearables across the board. Though perhaps bloated to some users’ eyes, stocked sport lineups acknowledge that not everyone fits neatly into the “run, cycle, swim” mold.

Team sports in particular are a nice addition, especially for anyone who wants credit for their rec (or beer) league games. Personally, I was particularly excited to see Pickleball added, a sport that is seemingly everywhere lately. If you haven’t seen it in your local park yet, you probably will soon, to the infuriation of serious tennis players everywhere. The sport has exploded in popularity across age groups because it’s accessible, fast-paced, and social enough to stand in as a healthy hangout with friends.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Many wearables have already added Pickleball to their offerings, including leaders Apple and Garmin. I can verify firsthand that games range from oversized ping pong with minimal movement to full-on sprinting and cutting until my knees want to explode. That’s probably why if you start a game on an Apple Watch, it lets you know that the workout will be credited as a brisk walk at a minimum, with more data calculated based on sensors.

Until now, Pixel Watch owners had to log pickleball under the generic “sport” option or choose a loose stand-in. I’ve tried logging my games as everything from tennis to outdoor workouts to runs, but the stickler in me has always found it irksome to be fudging my stats. With official support, the Pixel Watch 4 can now deliver more accurate calorie estimates and performance feedback. For a sport built on quick sprints, short bursts of intensity, and steady movement, that data should be fun to review, and I’m really looking forward to testing it when I get my own watch.

Personally, I’ve been caught up in the pickleball wave. It’s not my go-to workout, but it’s a fun way to add cardio and a little friendly competition. Seeing it and Padel pop up as official options feels like Google nodding along to the cultural moment. And honestly, it makes me want to grab my paddle more often.

Beyond pickleball, the update signals a broader shift toward inclusivity in fitness tracking. By offering more activity types, the Pixel Watch 4 validates how people actually move. Whether you’re playing a niche sport, testing out a studio trend, or sweating through an outdoor activity, your data matters. For users, it’s motivation; for Google, it’s retention. For me, it’s more accurate date collection on the court, and there’s nothing I love more than accurate data.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Google Pixel Watch 4 Emergency Satellite communications • Power AI on your wrist • Capable health and fitness tracking MSRP: $349.00 The best Pixel Watch to date. The Google Pixel Watch 4 series is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and Wi-Fi and LTE variants of each size. The Actua 360 Display is a domes AMOLED panel with 3,000 nits of brightness, and a large viewing area with greatly reduced bezels over previous models. Multiple-day battery life and quick charging power a wide array of health and fitness sensors to keep you informed on the go. See price at Amazon

Follow