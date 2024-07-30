A massive Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals better displays, fitness features, and more

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

As anticipation builds for Google’s August launch event, leaks continue to surface, painting an increasingly detailed picture of what Google has in store for us. We expect the Pixel Watch 3 to make its debut at the event, and the latest leak, courtesy of Android Headlines, gives us a good look at what appears to be the official promo material for Google’s upcoming smartwatch(es).

The images basically confirm that Google will introduce two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3: a 41mm model (matching the existing Pixel Watch 2) and a larger 45mm variant. The smaller model is getting a glow-up with “10% more screen,” indicating thinner bezels, while the 45mm version sports “40% more screen” compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 3 will also use Google’s “Actua” display technology, offering an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness, double that of the Pixel Watch 2. The images also claim that the Pixel Watch 3 will have an “ultra-responsive” display, potentially hinting at a higher refresh rate.

Battery life appears to remain consistent with previous models, promising up to 24 hours of use with the always-on display enabled and up to 36 hours in Battery Saver Mode. However, we can see that the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 is claiming a 20% faster charging time compared to its predecessor.

The leaked images also highlight a range of new software features designed to enhance the Pixel Watch 3’s utility. These include the integration of Nest doorbell and camera feeds directly on the wrist, providing users with real-time monitoring and convenience. Fitness fans, especially runners, will appreciate the ability to create custom runs, race against previous workouts, and get real-time feedback on their form, including cadence and stride.

The watch will retain existing functionalities like controlling the phone’s camera and using Google Wallet for contactless payments. Additionally, it will have the “Morning Brief” feature, which will summarize key health and fitness metrics each morning, offering users a personalized overview of their well-being.

While the leaked information does not touch upon Gemini-based AI features coming to the Pixel Watches, it’s safe to assume that the Pixel Watch 3 will leverage Google’s AI capabilities in some capacity.

While all this goodness sure seems exciting, a previous leak also suggests that the Pixel Watch 3 will receive a substantial price bump over the current Pixel Watches. But with the official launch event just around the corner, it won’t be long before we get the full scoop on the Pixel Watch 3.

