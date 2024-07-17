Pixel Watch 3 prices leak, and the Galaxy Watch 7 looks like a better deal

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch next month alongside the Google Pixel 9 range , and we’ve already seen some leaked renders and a few other claims. Pricing has been a little harder to come by, but an outlet has just posted apparent European prices.

French website Dealabs has posted European prices and a few other Pixel Watch 3 details. The outlet says the 41mm model will be available with four strap colors, namely Hazel, Obsidian, Pink, and Porcelain. Meanwhile, the 45mm model will have three strap colors (Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain). Check out the pricing below.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi): €399 (~$436)

€399 (~$436) Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, 4G): €499 (~$546)

€499 (~$546) Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi): €449 (~$491)

€449 (~$491) Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, 4G): €549 (~$601)

By comparison, the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi variant had a launch price of €349 (~$382), while the 4G model retailed for €399 (~$437). That means we could be looking at a price hike of €50 to €100 (~$55 to ~$109) for the 41mm model. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 also offers a significantly cheaper price tag, coming in at €319 (~$349) for the 40mm model.