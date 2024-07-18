Poll result: Pricing could make or break the Google Pixel Watch 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google’s been doing smartphones for long enough now that plenty of us are fully on board with team Pixel; every few years, we’ll be looking to upgrade to the latest model, and the odd special feature notwithstanding, those improvements tend to follow a pretty predictable set of expectations. But Google’s much less experienced when it comes to wearables, and so far we’ve only had the Pixel Watch and Watch 2 to compare. While the second-gen model delivered a lot of important enhancements, did Google really learn enough the first time around? Is it going to be the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 that really shows the company’s progress? That’s what most of you seem to think, based on your responses to our recent poll.

We still don’t have the complete picture on this upcoming hardware, which we expect to see debut at Google’s August Pixel 9 event. But even with just a few rumored details to go on, the Pixel Watch 3 is stacking up to sound like one darn compelling smartwatch.

Functionally, we could manage to finally get UWB support, which we were hoping to see premiere last year with the Watch 2, but that failed to materialize. A Pixel Watch 3 with such connectivity could make it super easy for your phone to track it down when you forget where you left it to charge, or even help unlock your car. We’re also expecting some major display upgrades, combining a thinner bezel, bigger and higher-res screen, and brightness that could double what earlier generations were capable of. Check out how many of you are tempted by that package:

What do you think about the Pixel Watch 3 changes?

That sure adds up to a lot of interest, and while for a lot of you this is going to come down to price point (and hopefully some early deals) a solid 80% of you who responded are liking the sound of how the Pixel Watch 3 is coming together enough to be considering buying one.

Turning to the comments, you shared some of your specific expectations and concerns. The screen improvements got lots of enthusiasm, although you’re still worried about durability — especially with Google’s exposed domed-glass design. None of you seem that excited about the new color options, but we saw some curiosity about what Google might be thinking about charging — more pogo pins like last time, or the return to a wireless system? Maybe we’ll pick up even more hardware details as we get closer to August and Google’s next hardware event, but based on what we’re hearing today, it sounds like Google’s going to have a whole lot of Pixel Watch 3 orders on its hands.

