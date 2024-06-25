It's official: The Pixel 9 series in coming in August

TL;DR Google surprised everyone by announcing an August hardware launch event.

A teaser page on the Google Store confirms the Pixel 9 series will debut at this event.

Expected product launches include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel Fold 2 (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold), and the Pixel Watch 3 series.

Google has officially announced that it will be launching its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series on August 13. This marks a significant departure from the company’s usual October timeframe for new Pixel releases.

Earlier today, Google sent out invites for a hardware launch event in August, catching many by surprise. While the invitation did not explicitly mention the Pixel 9 series, it promised a focus on “the best of Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” While the mention of Pixel devices could have meant other things, we strongly suspected about the Pixel 9 series being involved.

Putting an end to the speculation, Google has now confirmed these suspicions by launching a dedicated teaser page on the Google Store, confirming the August launch of the Pixel 9 series. It features a video that subtly reveals the design of the Pixel 9 series, aligning with leaks that have circulated for months. The video prominently displays “IX,” seemingly confirming the Pixel 9 nomenclature and the page’s URL itself includes “google_pixel_9_pro,” leaving little room for doubt about the impending release.

While the teaser video doesn’t share any further details, previous leaks suggest that Google is making substantial changes to the Pixel series that go beyond just the launch date. It’s widely anticipated that the Pixel lineup will expand to include three models, with the addition of a Pixel 9 Pro XL joining the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Design-wise, we’re expecting an all-new flat-edge aesthetic and a revamped, flattened-out camera bar to set the Pixel 9 series apart from its predecessors. Plus, rumor has it that we might also see the debut of Google’s next foldable, potentially named the Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

We also expect the Pixel Watch 3 series to make an appearance at the event. As for why Google decided to bump up its launch date, it could be a strategic move to get ahead of Apple’s latest releases, which usually debut in September.

Google’s big event is set for August 13 at 10:00 AM PT, right at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

